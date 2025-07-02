Tiny, fast and adorable: New squirrel monkey born at Brookfield Zoo

The Brief Brookfield Zoo has welcomed a baby squirrel monkey to the zoo, as part of a species survival plan. The young male was born to his mother, Gizmo. Guests can visit him at the "Tropic World: South America" exhibit that will reopen next Friday.



Brookfield Zoo has welcomed a baby squirrel monkey to the zoo, as part of a species survival plan.

What we know:

The young male, born to a mother named Gizmo, is already showing signs of being fast, agile and expressive—traits typical of his species, the South American Saimiri sciureus, according to zoo officials.

Guests can visit the little guy at the "Tropic World: South America" exhibit that will reopen next Friday. The brand-new "James & Elizabeth Tropical Forest" exhibit will also have its grand opening on July 11.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Tickets run $20.95 for children 3-11, $24.95 for seniors 65 and older, and adults $29.95.

Find more information about parking and other exhibits by visiting brookfieldzoo.org.