Brown Deer shooting: 2 dead, 2 injured; suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody after four people were shot – killing two – at an apartment complex near Brown Deer Road and Park Plaza Court Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

One person injured is in critical condition, according to police.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner will be conducting autopsies Monday on a man and woman, they announced in a tweet.

Police did not fire a weapon at the suspect and no police were injured, the Brown Deer police chief said. There is no longer a threat to the area, according to police.

This is a developing story.

