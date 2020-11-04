Brush fire burns near Gary, shutting down I-80/94

article

A brush fire was burning Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana, shutting down parts of the Interstate 80/94 Interstate near Gary.

Difficult terrain was preventing firefighters from reaching the flames, so helicopter units were sent to drop water on the area, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Evacuations were ordered near 25th Avenue and Clark Road, and traffic was stopped on I-80/94 due to heavy smoke, Martinez said in an emailed audio message. The blaze was first spotted by an officer at 1:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.