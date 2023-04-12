Brush fire in Gary impacting traffic, NWS issues red flag warning

A brush fire was burning north of Gary, Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the area, which is along Industrial Highway.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene as billowing smoke was impacting traffic.

The Indiana Toll Road closed exit ramps to Cline Avenue.

It is unknown at this time if there were any evacuations or injuries as a result of the fire.

The National Weather Service warned of possible brush fires and issued a red flag warning for the area through 11 p.m. Wednesday.