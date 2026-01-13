BTS announces massive 2026 world tour with two-night stop in Chicago

The Brief The global K-pop group announced a 70-plus date world tour for 2026-2027. BTS will perform two nights at Soldier Field on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, 2026. ARMY Membership presales begin Jan. 22, with general ticket sales opening Jan. 24.



Global K-pop superstars BTS will return to the stage with a 2026 world tour, including two shows at Soldier Field.

What we know:

The 70-plus date stadium tour marks the group’s first headline performances together since 2022. The tour begins April 9, 2026 in Goyang, South Korea, and will span Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia.

The band is scheduled to perform Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, 2026, at Soldier Field.

What they're saying:

Chicago is among several cities hosting multi-night stops. The tour will feature a round stage design, giving audience members a 360-degree view.

What you can do:

Presale will be available to ‘ARMY’ members beginning Thursday, Jan. 22. General ticket sales open Saturday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. through LiveNation.com.