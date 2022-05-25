Bucktown cellphone store robbed at gunpoint

A gunman robbed a cellphone store Tuesday night in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The gunman entered the store around 7:50 p.m. and pulled out a handgun, demanding the employee take him to the back of the store in the 1600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The suspect filled a black bag with cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.