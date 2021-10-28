Bucktown music venue vandalized with white supremacist, anti-vax messages

After being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic, a popular Chicago music venue is facing a new struggle.

The Hideout in Bucktown has been vandalized for the second time this month, according to a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The owners said in the post someone cut electrical cables and stole the ComEd electric meter on Oct. 4.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

An unsigned note with an anti-vaccine message was also taped to the empty meter box, the post said.

Then on Oct. 17, the owners said someone spray-painted white supremacist symbols and graffiti across the venue's front windows and door.

The owners said it's their duty to make the public aware for its safety and the venue has added extra security and installed perimeter cameras.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Chicago police say no one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

The owners encourage anyone with information to contact the Chicago FBI office or 14th District Police.