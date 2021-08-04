Bud Billiken Parade returns with COVID protocols

It's been a year since the Bud Billiken Parade stepped off down Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville. This year, it's back with COVID-19 protocols that everyone must follow.

While there are no restrictions along the route, the August 14 parade is five blocks shorter than usual.

But the stars and floats will still be out.

Chicago Sky forward and Chicagoland native, Candace Parker, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

There's also a huge focus on the festival that will be held in Washington Park after the parade. It's all for the kids gearing up for back-to-school.

There will be free haircuts for boys, hair braiding for girls and backpack giveaways.

There will also be vaccination tents along the parade route for people to get their vaccines.

Once at the festival at Washington Park, COVID protocols will be enforced.

"When you go into the park, first of all you have to pre-register and let us know that you have the vaccine or you can register to get the vaccine. And in the festival area masks are required. Now when it comes to the parade route, we're already spread out so people don't have to stand on top of each other so that's fine. But we are taking those precautions in the festival area," said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, CEO of Chicago Defender Charities.

The parade is August 14 at 10 a.m. You can learn more at BudBillikenParade.org.