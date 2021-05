Details about the 2021 Bud Billiken Parade are expected to be released next week.

On Thursday, organizers announced there will be a scaled back version of the South Side's back-to-school tradition.

The parade in 2020 was canceled for the first time in 91 years due to the pandemic.

The parade, which features a large procession of bands and floats down King Drive, usually takes place the first Saturday in August.