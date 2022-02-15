Buddy Guy to headline Blues on the Fox festival in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The blues are back this year in Aurora.
The Blues on the Fox festival will return this summer after being canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival will take place from June 17-18 at RiverEdge Park.
Buddy Guy is the headliner. The Chicago blues icon will perform on June 18 to close the festival out.
Other artists include Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.
Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now.
Advertisement
Children 12 and under can get in for free.