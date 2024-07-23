Buffalo Grove house fire leaves one dead

A man died after a house fire in Buffalo Grove on Monday.

At approximately 10 a.m., Buffalo Grove firefighters and police responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane.

When they arrived, officials found heavy flames spreading into the home from the attached garage.

One victim, a 39-year-old male who is believed to be a resident of the home, was found in the garage and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation is underway.