Buffalo Grove man charged with possessing dozens of child porn videos

A Buffalo Grove man was charged with having dozens of videos showing child pornography.

Jordan Curtis, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

On May 27, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2500 block of Waterbury Lane and seized several electronic devices.

Forensic examination of those devices revealed Curtis had dozens of videos of girls younger than 13 engaged in sexual acts with men, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A Lake County judge ordered Curtis held on $200,000 bond.