Building collapse in Elgin causes $600K in damages

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Elgin
Sun-Times Media Wire

ELGIN, Ill. - No one was injured when a building collapsed Saturday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responding to reports of a possible explosion found the two-story building collapsed about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Brook Street, the Elgin Fire Department said.

Debris was strewn across Franklin Boulevard and water rushed out of the building from multiple doorways, but the structure never caught fire, officials said.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Damage to the building — mainly to the roof, second floor and exterior walls — is estimated to be worth more than $600,000, officials said.

The structure has been deemed unsafe and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.