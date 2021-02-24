Building collapses in Park Manor in city’s 2nd structure failure of day

A building collapsed Wednesday in Park Manor on the South Side, just hours after another building crumbled on the Southwest Side.

About 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a collapsed chimney in a vacant building in the 300 block of East 69th Place, according to Chicago fire officials.

The collapsed chimney caused a partial roof cave-in, fire officials said. The collapse was possibly caused by the weight of the snow.

No one was injured and two dogs were found inside, officials said.

Wednesday morning, another building collapsed in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Over a dozen structure failures were reported in February in Chicago and other suburbs after weeks of freezing temperatures and snowfall.