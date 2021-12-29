Building fire in Bridgeport displaces 5, hospitalizes 90-year-old

A building caught on fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood Wednesday, displacing five residents and hospitalizing a 90-year-old man.

Firefighters responded to a blaze around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 26th Street.

An elderly man in an adjacent building was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and five adults were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear

This story is developing. Check back later for details.