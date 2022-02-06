Bullet grazes 20-year-old man in elbow while driving in Little Village

A 20-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while driving in Little Village Sunday.

Police said it happened around 9:20 a.m., in the 2600 block of W. 21st Street.

The man was driving westbound on 21st Street when a dark-colored sedan stopped and someone began to fire shots in his direction.

The man was grazed in the elbow, and took himself to the University of Illinois in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.