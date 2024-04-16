Bullet hits school window on Chicago's NW Side: police

Chicago police are investigating after a bullet struck a school window on the Northwest Side.

The Intrinsic Schools Belmont Campus, located at 4540 West Belmont, was struck by a bullet at approximately 9:23 a.m.

The bullet hit the outer pane of the window and did not enter the school. Police said the school was not the intended target.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time.

An Intrinsic Schools spokesperson confirmed that no students were injured. There was testing taking place at the school at the time of the reckless discharge, so many students had already left for the day.