Burglar believed to be responsible for South Barrington home invasions arrested

A man believed to be responsible for at least two home invasions in South Barrington overnight has been taken into custody, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., the owners of a house in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision awoke to find a man inside their home, South Barrington Police Chief Michael Garrison said in a statement.

When the homeowners approached him, the burglar ran through the house and tried to escape through a window. The residents grabbed him by the shirt, but the burglar was able to get away, Garrison said.

Responding officers heard what sounded like glass breaking in a nearby home, and noticed the owners running from their house. After the residents told officers the burglar was upstairs, police tried to enter the home, but Garrison said the suspect told them he had a gun.

The burglar surrendered after a nearly three-hour standoff with police, the statement said.

Police called the incident "isolated," and are still investigating as they pursue felony criminal charges against the man.