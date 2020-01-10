Burglar continues to hit businesses in Lincoln Park, Near North Side: police

Chicago police are warning local businesses of a series of burglaries reported in December in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the burglar used a tool to pry open the front doors of the businesses and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Dec. 1 in the first block of East Ontario Street;

Dec. 9 in the 2000 block of North Clark Street;

Dec. 10 in the 2000 block of North Cleveland Avenue;

Dec. 18 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street; and

Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street.

Police initially warned residents of the first three burglaries earlier in December.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.