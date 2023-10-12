Burglar shatters front door at Logan Square's Café Tola, escapes with $200

A burglary at a Logan Square restaurant early Thursday morning was caught on camera.

Chicago police say a man shattered the front door of Café Tola, sending glass everywhere, in the 2400 block of N. Milwaukee.

The owner told FOX 32 the suspect took about $200, but things could have been much worse.

The employees were running late and missed the break-in by a matter of minutes.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.