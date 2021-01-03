Burglaries reported at Grand Crossing building

Police are warning residents about two recent burglaries reported in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

In each incident, a person returned to a vacant building they are renovating and found that property had been taken, Chicago police said. The offenders entered the building through the rear door, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The building is located in the 400 block of East 67th Place, police said. The first burglary happened about 3:30 a.m Dec. 20 and the second about 4:55 a.m. Dec. 29, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-747-8380.