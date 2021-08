Police are warning residents of a pair of burglaries reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone broke into the side window of a building and took construction materials, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and 4:20 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.