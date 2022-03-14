Expand / Collapse search

Burglaries reported on Chicago's Southwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about burglary related incidents that have occurred on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders gained entry into a building and took property.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations. 

  • 3500 Block of South California on March 13 at 9:58 p.m.
  • 3500 Block of South California on March 13 at 8:15 a.m.
  • 3500 Block of South California on March 13-14 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:55 a.m.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central (312) 747-8382.