Burglaries reported on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents about burglary related incidents that have occurred on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders gained entry into a building and took property.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations.

3500 Block of South California on March 13 at 9:58 p.m.

3500 Block of South California on March 13 at 8:15 a.m.

3500 Block of South California on March 13-14 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:55 a.m.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central (312) 747-8382.