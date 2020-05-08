Burglars hit businesses in Back of the Yards, Fuller Park, East Hyde Park

Police are warning business owners about a series of burglaries since last month in Back of the Yards, East Hyde Park and Fuller Park on the South Side.

In each case, someone entered a business during the evening hours and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

About 5:20 p.m. April 7 in the 1500 block of West 47th Street;

About 7:50 p.m. April 29 in the 1600 block of East 55th Street; and

At 7:32 p.m. May 5 in the 200 block of West 43rd Street.

The suspect was described in one case as a 6-foot, 170-pound male with black hair, police said.

In another case, two male suspects thought to be between 17 and 21 years old were described, police said. One was about 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with dreadlocks and the other stood about 5-foot-10.

One of them wore black jeans, brown boots and a black hoodie with “Getting money is the concept” on the front, police said. Vehicles used in the burglaries include a purple Chevrolet HHR and a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.