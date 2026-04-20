Burglars steal $100K in Pokémon, other cards from Chicago shop, owner says

The Brief Burglars broke into a Northwest Side card shop and stole more than $100,000 in merchandise. The owner said the suspects targeted high-end trading cards and ignored the cash register. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.



Burglars stole more than $100,000 worth of collectible trading cards after breaking into a Northwest Side shop early Monday.

What we know:

The break-in happened around 1:54 a.m. at Elite Sports Cards and Comics, located at 3406 N. Harlem Ave., in the Belmont Heights neighborhood. Police said two offenders shattered the front window of the business, entered and took merchandise before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

Ronnie Holiday, the owner of Elite Sports Cards, said the suspects appeared to target high-value items and knew exactly where to go inside the store.

According to Holiday, the thieves didn't touch the register. They broke in, hopped over the counter, went straight to the high-end cards and ran out.

Holiday said more than $100,000 worth of Pokémon, NFL and other collectible cards were stolen.

No injuries were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.