Suburban Chicago man charged with 8th DUI after crashing into full minivan: prosecutors

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The Brief A 42-year-old man was ordered held in custody after his eighth DUI-related arrest following a head-on crash in Algonquin. Prosecutors say he was driving into oncoming traffic when his BMW struck a minivan carrying six people, all of whom were hospitalized, some with serious injuries. He now faces three counts of aggravated DUI and is being held in the Kane County Jail ahead of a June 10 court date.



A Chicago-area man was ordered to be held in custody after recording his eighth arrest for driving under the influence, which resulted in six people being hospitalized.

The backstory:

The crash happened Sunday on South Randall Road in Algonquin, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Robert Barrett, 42, was allegedly driving a 2016 BMW sedan into oncoming traffic when he collided head-on with a minivan that was carrying six people.

The passengers of the minivan were taken to local hospitals with some of them suffering serious injuries.

Responding officers reported that Barrett had slurred speech, red glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Barrett has seven previous DUI-related convictions, according to prosecutors.

Barrett, of Lake in the Hills, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated DUI.

What's next:

He appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Monday and was ordered to be held in custody at the Kane County Jail ahead of his next court date on June 10.