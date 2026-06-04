Bomb squad called as I-290 shut down in both directions in Cook County

The Brief Police shut down portions of I-290 and I-88 near the I-294 interchange Thursday morning after an incident involving a vehicle prompted a bomb squad response. Traffic was blocked in both directions as bomb technicians examined the vehicle and opened its doors. Authorities have not released details about what led to the response or whether anyone was injured.



Police and a bomb squad responded to the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning and traffic was shut down in both directions.

I-290 closed

What we know:

The incident happened in the outbound lanes of I-290 around 10:05 a.m. near the I-294 interchange, according to Illinois State Police.

Traffic was blocked in both directions between 25th and Mannheim Road.

Police said the eastbound lanes of I-88 to I-290 have also been closed.

Around 11:30 a.m., a bomb squad unit was at the scene approaching the vehicle and opening all of its doors.

Westchester police said there is "no threat to the area related to this incident." The FBI and the ATF are assisting in the investigation.

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What we don't know:

No details have been given on what happened or how many vehicles were involved. Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Eisenhower Expressway crashes

Big picture view:

It has been a busy morning on I-290.

Around 1:46 a.m., two motorcycles and a car were involved in a crash on the interstate in Forest Park. Three people were sent to nearby hospitals after the crash.

Roughly four hours later, a vehicle turned over and spilled oil on the ramp connecting northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.