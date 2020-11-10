Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 2:05 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
6
Tornado Watch
from TUE 2:09 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

Burglars steal 39 firearms from north suburban gun shop

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. - Burglars smashed their way into a gun shop early Tuesday and made off with dozens of handguns and rifles in suburban Winthrop Harbor.

They broke through the front glass door of the Outdoorsman at 221 Sheridan Road, one block south of the Illinois border with Wisconsin, Winthrop Harbor police said in a statement.

Officers responded to an alarm at 12:33 a.m., but the burglars were gone when they arrived two minutes later, police said.

Thirty-nine guns were found stolen from several smashed display cases, police said.

Investigators determined the burglars left in a dark-colored SUV north on Sheridan Road to Wisconsin, police said.

Police are investigating the burglary with help from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.