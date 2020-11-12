Burglars target businesses in Ravenswood, Bowmanville: police

Police are warning business owners on the North Side of burglaries reported this month in Ravenswood and Bowmanville.

In each case, the suspect broke the front window of the business and stole cash from the register, Chicago police said. In one incident, the suspect was seen fleeing on a bicycle.

A burglary happened between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 in the 5400 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said. Another occurred at 1 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 4800 block of North Damen Avenue, and a third happened at 8:50 p.m. the same day in the 2100 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.