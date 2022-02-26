Burglars targeting businesses in several Chicago neighborhoods, smashing doors and stealing money

Chicago police are warning business owners in the Jefferson Park, Belmont Heights, Dunning and Norwood Park neighborhoods to watch out for burglars.

Chicago police said that over the past week, burglaries have been reported at these times and locations:

5900 block of North Elston Avenue in Jefferson Park between 6:23 pm and 9:15 pm on February 19

7200 block of West Irving Park Road in Belmont Heights at 5:11 am on February 21

5500 block of North Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park at 5:25 am on February 21

6700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Dunning at 1:30 am on February 22

6300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Norwood Park at 3:56 am on February 23

6700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Dunning between midnight and 6:00 am on February 25

All the police can say about the burglar is that they wear dark clothes and a mask, and either smash the front door glass or get in through an unlocked door.

If you have information, Chicago police detectives would like to speak with you at (312) 746-7394.

