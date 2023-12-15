Body found in trunk of burning car blocks away from Sox Park

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found in the trunk of a burning car Friday morning blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport.

Police and firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue where a vehicle was on fire, officials said.

The fire was put out and further investigation revealed a body was in the trunk of the vehicle. The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.