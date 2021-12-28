Burr Ridge, Orland Park will defy Cook County's new COVID mandate requiring proof of vaccination

The mayor of suburban Burr Ridge, Gary Grasso, says his village will not be enforcing Cook County’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate that applies to restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other places of gathering.

Burr Ridge mostly resides in DuPage County, however a small portion extends into Cook.

Suburban Orland Park is also defying the order. The village will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the mandate.

Starting Jan. 3, proof of vaccination will be required for those going to bars, restaurants, gyms and other entertainment venues.

The mayor of Orland Park, Keith Pekau, calls the new mandate unlawful. He says he will continue to do what's best for residents and not play politics.

"If this is such an emergency, why are they waiting until January 3rd to impose these new mandates?" Pekau said in a statement. "I highly question the intentions of the politicians making these decisions when they have yet to provide any data indicating that restaurants, indoor entertainment facilities, or gyms are the source of covid. Why are we, once again, targeting these businesses with mandates and not the many other places where people congregate indoors?"

He continued: "My message in response is clear: Orland Park will continue to do what’s best for our residents rather than playing politics. We have followed the data and taken common sense measures to protect our residents and businesses without interfering with their rights. And it’s worked.

I have a village of nearly 60,000 residents to answer to, I don’t need extreme politicians in Cook County government telling me what is best for Orland Park."