Busiest holiday travel day sparks long lines at Chicago airports

Thursday, December 23 is the busiest travel day for people flying to holiday destinations.

Travelers say they are ready to get away, to gather with loved ones and to join in celebrations. Many said it was their first time flying since the pandemic started.

Chicago’s airports will see a 168% increase in the number of travelers as compared to last year. Midway will have 50% more travelers compared to this time last year.

Chicago aviation officials say the airports are safe and secure for travelers and employees, all sharing the same space. A lot of people are moving through the airports, so officials say people should expect long lines, traffic congestion getting to the airports, and lines at concessions and at check-in.

United Airlines predicts 72,000 people will travel through Chicago’s O’Hare Terminal 1 on Thursday.

United Airlines’ O’Hare manager Omar Idris says the airline hired new employees to serve the increasing number of air travelers.