Business burglaries reported in Little Village

Chicago police are warning residents of several burglaries reported in February at businesses in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, a person breaks into a business and takes property from inside, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the early morning hours on:

Feb. 24 in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road;

Feb. 26 in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road;

Feb. 26 in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road; and

Feb. 28 in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.