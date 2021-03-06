Business burglaries reported in Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of several burglaries reported in February at businesses in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
In each incident, a person breaks into a business and takes property from inside, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened in the early morning hours on:
- Feb. 24 in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road;
- Feb. 26 in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road;
- Feb. 26 in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road; and
- Feb. 28 in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road.
Police did not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.