Businesses burglarized in Jefferson Park, Belmont Heights

Chicago police are warning residents of four burglaries reported in Jefferson Park and Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone used an object to smash a door or window and entered the businesses in order to steal property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 5 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 3700 block of North Harlem Avenue;

About 2:25 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 5600 block of West Monrose Avenue;

About 4:50 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue; and

About 2:40 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police believe two males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.