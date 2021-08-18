Businesses burglarized on the Lower West Side

Chicago police are warning business owners on the Lower West Side about a string of burglaries reported in August.

In each case, the burglar made his way into the businesses by prying open a door or breaking a window and fleeing with the cash register, police said.

In at least one of the incidents, the offender arrived and fled from the scene on a bicycle.

The offender is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30-years-old, according to police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3:45 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue;

Between 4:40 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of South Halsted Street; and

About 3 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.