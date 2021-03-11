Businesses burglarized in South Shore

Two businesses were burglarized in February in South Shore on the South Side.

In each incident, males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, gray pants and black gloves broke into small retail stores and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglarizes happened about 5:20 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 2100 block of East 71st Street and about 8 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 1900 block of East 73rd Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.