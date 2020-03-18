Businesses burglarized on the Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - Four businesses were burglarized in February and March on the Near West Side.
In each incident someone used a pry tool and broke into businesses to steal money, alcohol and electronics, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- About 11:45 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 200 block of South Peoria Street;
- About 4:50 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street;
- About 6:30 a.m. March 1in the 200 block of North Canal Street; and
- About 2:40 a.m. March 12 in the 500 block of West Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.