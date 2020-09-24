Businesses burglarized on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in September in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident two men smashed the door or window of the business with a strong object and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 5600 block of West Montrose Avenue;

About 3 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 5100 Block West Addison Street; and

About 1 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 6300 Block West Higgins Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.