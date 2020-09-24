Businesses burglarized on the Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in September in Northwest Side neighborhoods.
In each incident two men smashed the door or window of the business with a strong object and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- About 3 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 5600 block of West Montrose Avenue;
- About 3 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 5100 Block West Addison Street; and
- About 1 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 6300 Block West Higgins Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.