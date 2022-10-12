Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that spread to at least two businesses Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, officials said. The blaze spread to a restaurant next door called Jerk 48.
No injuries were reported, according to CFD.
Crews put out the main body of the fire around 5 a.m. and are on the scene addressing hotspots, officials said.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Photo by the Chicago Fire Department