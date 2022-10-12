Expand / Collapse search

Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
West Garfield Park
Two businesses were damaged in an overnight fire that started a tire shop in West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that spread to at least two businesses Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, officials said. The blaze spread to a restaurant next door called Jerk 48.

No injuries were reported, according to CFD.

Crews put out the main body of the fire around 5 a.m. and are on the scene addressing hotspots, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Photo by the Chicago Fire Department