Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that spread to at least two businesses Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, officials said. The blaze spread to a restaurant next door called Jerk 48.

No injuries were reported, according to CFD.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Crews put out the main body of the fire around 5 a.m. and are on the scene addressing hotspots, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.