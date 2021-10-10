Businesses created by Chicago-area girls and young women featured at 'Boss Up Marketplace'

Dozens of small businesses created by girls and young women were featured in Chicago on Sunday.

"The Boss Up Marketplace" was hosted at Corliss High School in Pullman by America's Big Sisters Foundation.

The pop-up event featured about 30 small businesses created and run by girls ages 5 to 24.

"It is amazing," said Eboney Hogan, Marketplace Coordinator, America's Big Sisters Foundation. "It gives them experience and the chance to do things on their own."

Many of the companies were started during the pandemic.

America's Big Sisters Foundation is a national group based in Chicago which offers programs for all girls, with an emphasis on girls without mothers. To learn more, go to americasbigsisters.com.

"America's Big Sisters Foundation is about encouraging, educating and empowering our adolescent girls," said Tragil Wade-Johnson, CEO, America's Big Sisters Foundation. "We are on our way to having a better future."

