Businesses robbed at gunpoint on Near West Side: police

Chicago police are warning business owners about a recent string of armed robberies on the Near West Side.

In each incident, a man entered the business with a gun, announced a robbery and stole money from the cash register, police said.

The robberies happened in the evening hours:

Nov. 16 in the 200 block of North Halsted Street;

Nov. 16 in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue;

Nov. 18 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street;

Nov. 18 in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street;

Nov. 19 in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue; and

Nov. 21 in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police said the suspect was a man in his late teens or early 20s, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-f0ot-9 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.