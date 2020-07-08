Businesses robbed in Little Village, Lawndale: police

Two businesses were robbed in June in Little Village and Lawndale on the Southwest and West Sides.

In each incident someone walked into a business, displayed a handgun and demanded or took property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 9:11 p.m. June 27 in the 2300 block of South Pulaski Road and about 6:20 p.m. June 29 in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.