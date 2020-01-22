Businesses robbed in Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn: police

Chicago police are warning residents of three robberies reported in December and January in Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, two males wearing ski masks and black jackets entered businesses and demanded money, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 8:35 p.m. Dec. 31, in the 6400 block of South Western Avenue;

About 8:20 p.m. Jan. 16, in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue; and

About 6:10 p.m. Jan. 20, in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.