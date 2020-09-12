Businesses robbed on SW Side: police

Chicago police are warning business owners about a pair of robberies Friday on the Southwest Side.

In both incidents, two males entered a store and demanded cash before fleeing, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue and the second happened about 8:05 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The suspects were two males between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-1 and weighed between 150 and 175 pounds, police said. One of the males had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.