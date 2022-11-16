Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side.
In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 600 block of East 111th Street in Pullman
- At 4:01 a.m. Oct. 23 in the first block of East 103rd Street in Roseland
- At 4:25 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland
- At 2:35 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 9800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Rosemoor
- At 10 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.