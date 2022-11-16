Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side.

In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 600 block of East 111th Street in Pullman

At 4:01 a.m. Oct. 23 in the first block of East 103rd Street in Roseland

At 4:25 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland

At 2:35 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 9800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Rosemoor

At 10 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.