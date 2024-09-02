Bystander, 63, shot during attempted carjacking in Fernwood

The Brief A 63-year-old bystander was shot in the groin during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood. The suspect, who attempted to carjack a 58-year-old man, fled the scene but was later taken into custody by police.



A bystander was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday evening in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.

A 58-year-old man was in a car when a man approached him around 7:30 p.m. and tried to carjack him at gunpoint in the 700 block of West 107th Street.

The gunman fired a shot that struck a 63-year-old man who was walking nearby in the groin, police said. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Police took the gunman into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.