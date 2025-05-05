Caitlin Tracey case: Cook County coroner reveals primary cause of death

The Brief Caitlin Tracey died from "multiple injuries, fall from height," the medical examiner said. Her husband, Adam Beckerink, was arrested in March on unrelated domestic violence charges. The manner of Tracey's death remains "undetermined," and no one has been charged.



The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled Caitlin Tracey died from a fall, but said the manner of death remains "undetermined."

What we know:

The Cook County Medical Examiner announced on Monday that Caitlin Tracey, 36, died of "multiple injuries, fall from height." Her body was found in the stairwell of her husband’s South Loop high-rise on Oct. 27, 2024.

While her cause of death is now confirmed, the office said it has not determined how or why she fell, and has listed her manner of death as "undetermined."

Her husband, Adam Beckerink, was arrested months later, on March 7, 2025, on a fugitive warrant out of Michigan. According to Chicago police and court records, the arrest is not directly related to Tracey’s death.

Beckerink, 46, is a well-known tax attorney in Chicago. He was taken into custody at his South Loop condo—the same building where Tracey died.

The Michigan warrant stemmed from a domestic violence case in Berrien County, where Tracey had lived in a New Buffalo home before and during their six-month marriage.

Court records say police were twice called to Tracey's Michigan home in 2023. In one instance, she was reported to have visible injuries and accused Beckerink of assault and theft.

Beckerink faces six felony charges in Michigan, including domestic violence and resisting arrest.

The backstory:

Tracey’s death initially prompted a death investigation in Chicago, but police had not filed charges or named a suspect as of late last year.

She was found in the stairwell of Beckerink’s South Loop building after falling more than 20 floors.

Following her death, a legal dispute unfolded between her parents and Beckerink over the handling of her remains. A judge ultimately granted her parents permission to return her body to Michigan.

What's next:

Beckerink was being held in protective custody in the Cook County Jail following his March 7 arrest. It's unclear where the case in Michigan stands currently.

It's also unclear if the updated medical examiner findings change the direction of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into Tracey's death.