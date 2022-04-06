Calling all Gerber babies: Company launches photo search for 2022 'Spokesbaby'

article

Could your child be the next Gerber baby? The company has officially launched its 2022 photo search.

Gerber announced this week that it has opened the call for entries into its 2022 photo search to find its next adorable baby to represent the brand. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 cash and other perks when becoming the official "Gerber Spokesbaby."

Parents of newborns through children up to age 4 with "a playful smile that can light up a room" are encouraged to submit their baby on Gerber’s 2022 photo search portal. This year, Gerber is asking parents to share pictures and videos of their little ones smiling and giggling.

Responsibilities for the job include eating tasty baby food products, serving as the adorable face of the company and appearing on Gerber’s social media platforms and in marketing campaigns throughout the year.

No corporate experience is required for the position of "Chief Growing Officer" and 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby, but they must come with a "belly full of giggles," have a passion for being the center of attention and demonstrate "an irresistibly fun and expressive personality."

The entries can be submitted from April 4 at 9 a.m. ET to April 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Gerber said.

Since 2010, Gerber has held annual photo search contests and said this year it will make a matching $25,000 donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support maternal and infant health programs at March of Dimes.

The selected winner will step into the shoes of 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby Zane Kahin, who won the coveted title at just 4.5 months old and held the first-ever Chief Growing Officer title. The Florida baby’s bubbly personality captured the judges' hearts and even beat the odds when he was born in February 2021 following his mother's battle with breast cancer.

"Zane is a little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing," the company said last year. "His cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile can light up any room!"

