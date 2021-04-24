Calling Indiana? Better use the full ten digit phone number

If you're calling someone in Indiana, you better start using the full ten digit phone number.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission said that starting on Saturday, April 24, people calling 219 and 574 area codes are encouraged to use the full ten digit area code. This means that you'd dial 219-555-5555, instead of just 555-5555.

If you don't, there's no problem for now. Your phone call will still go through.

But starting on October 24, your phone call will not go through without the full area code in front. You will get a recording telling you to hang up and start over.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission said the change is necessary to add the new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Starting on July 16, 2022, anyone who calls 988 will be connected with a suicide prevention counselor. Before that, you can reach the suicide hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Mandatory ten digit dialing has been in place in the 317 and 812 area codes in Indiana for several years.